SINGLETON Jim Died peacefully at home on
1st March 2019,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Jean for 57 years. Proud father of Diane, Karen and Judith and much-loved grandfather
to his 7 grandchildren.
The committal service is to be held on Thursday 21st March at 12.00pm, Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel followed by a church service at All Saints' Church,
Leek Wootton at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day to The Shakespeare Hospice - Hospice at Home and Marie Curie. Alternatively, please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
