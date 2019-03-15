Home

Committal
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:30
All Saints' Church
Leek Wootton
View Map
SINGLETON Jim Died peacefully at home on
1st March 2019,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Jean for 57 years. Proud father of Diane, Karen and Judith and much-loved grandfather
to his 7 grandchildren.

The committal service is to be held on Thursday 21st March at 12.00pm, Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel followed by a church service at All Saints' Church,
Leek Wootton at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day to The Shakespeare Hospice - Hospice at Home and Marie Curie. Alternatively, please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
