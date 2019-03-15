Potts Jim Passed away at home after illness, on Thursday, 28th February 2019, aged 78.

Jim was a much loved husband to Gill,

a loving father to Paul and

daughter-in-law Christine and was a wonderful granddad to Daniel.

He worked at AP as a toolmaker and spent his last working years at Torry's hardware store in Warwick.

His memorable laughter filled a room and his helpful, generous and caring nature will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 29th March at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be placed using the donation box provided at the service and will be collected to support the charity Leukaemia & Myeloma Research UK or, if desired, please donate online https://lmruk.org/

or to a charity of your own choosing. Jim had expressed he'd like family

and friends to wear something red

on the day. Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More