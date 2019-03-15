Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
14:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Potts

Notice Condolences

Jim Potts Notice
Potts Jim Passed away at home after illness, on Thursday, 28th February 2019, aged 78.
Jim was a much loved husband to Gill,
a loving father to Paul and
daughter-in-law Christine and was a wonderful granddad to Daniel.
He worked at AP as a toolmaker and spent his last working years at Torry's hardware store in Warwick.
His memorable laughter filled a room and his helpful, generous and caring nature will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 29th March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be placed using the donation box provided at the service and will be collected to support the charity Leukaemia & Myeloma Research UK or, if desired, please donate online https://lmruk.org/
or to a charity of your own choosing. Jim had expressed he'd like family
and friends to wear something red
on the day.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.