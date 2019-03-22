|
Bruder Jim Passed away, aged 89 years,
on 11th March 2019.
Much loved husband to Brenda, loving father to Martin and the late Richard, and father in law to Tina.
A short committal will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) at 11am followed by a celebration of Jim's life at 12 noon at the Leamington Spa Baptist Church on Wednesday 10th April 2019.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK. (Family request colourful ties,
no black ties to be worn.)
Any enquiries via H J Dawson
Tel no: 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
