Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:30
Radford Road Church
Leamington Spa
Jessie Lawson Notice
LAWSON Jessie Imrie
(née McCallum) Passed away peacefully on 8th February 2019, aged 97.
Beloved wife of the late Tom.
Much loved Mum to Celia, Stuart, Gordon and Moira.
Wonderful Grandma of ten and
Great-Grandma of six.
Following cremation with family
there will be a service to celebrate
her life at Radford Road Church, Leamington Spa CV31 1NF at 3.30pm
on Monday 25th February.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made
to Radford Road Church or
Galanos House Amenities Fund
via W Goodwin & Sons.
For further information call
Goodwins on 01926 812445.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
