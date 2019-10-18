|
|
|
SKIDMORE Jennifer
"Jenny" Passed away peacefully at
Myton Hospice on 1st October 2019, aged 69 years.
Much loved mum of Rebecca and Clare, loving Granny of
William, Joseph, Isabella and Oliver,
daughter of Katherine, and sister of Anthony, John, Geoffrey, Gill and Mally. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 30th October 2019,
St. Mary the Virgin Church, Stoneleigh, at 11.30am, followed
by a private committal.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Myton Hospice
may be left at the service,
or sent directly.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019