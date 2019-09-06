Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:00
St Nicholas' Church
Kenilworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Morris

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Morris Notice
MORRIS (née Gibbs)
Jennifer Follit Previously of
Southbank Road, Kenilworth.
Passed away quietly on
27th August 2019, aged 80.
Widow of Richard, mother to Kate, James and Tom, and grandmother
to Elfie and Oswin.
Jenny was active in local history
and genealogy societies.
Memorial service to take place at
St Nicholas' Church, Kenilworth, on Wednesday 11th September at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in aid of
Crisis or CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England) may be left in the donation box as you leave the church.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.