|
|
|
MORRIS (née Gibbs)
Jennifer Follit Previously of
Southbank Road, Kenilworth.
Passed away quietly on
27th August 2019, aged 80.
Widow of Richard, mother to Kate, James and Tom, and grandmother
to Elfie and Oswin.
Jenny was active in local history
and genealogy societies.
Memorial service to take place at
St Nicholas' Church, Kenilworth, on Wednesday 11th September at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in aid of
Crisis or CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England) may be left in the donation box as you leave the church.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019