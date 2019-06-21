Hopkins Jennifer Ann Widow of the late

Bob "Boxer" Hopkins,

recently passed away at the age of 80 years old, following a long illness at her Daughters home, in Lincolnshire on 3rd June 2019.

Please join us for the celebration of her life at 10:30am on the 5th of July 2019, at Oakley Wood Crematorium,

followed by a reception at the

Warwick Arms Hotel in Warwick

from 11:30am.

The family would like to express their thanks to the carers from

St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham

that assisted us in her final days,

please donate to them in the first instance but if you would rather help a more familiar cause, please send any donations that you may want to make directly to Cancer Research UK.

Tara a bit Mum!

Joanne, Rhett, Matthew and family. Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019 Read More