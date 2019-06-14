|
Rogers Jeffrey Passed away peacefully at home
after a brave fight with Cancer on Thursday 30th May 2019,
aged 59 years.
A beloved husband of Helen Rogers.
Much loved dad of Lewis, Peter
and Christopher and step dad to
Katy-Mae and Andrew.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church Long Itchington on Wednesday 26th June at 11:00am followed by burial in the churchyard all friends and family welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Pancreatic Cancer UK and Shakespeare Hospice Stratford-Upon-Avon may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
