|
|
|
Welsh (née Fennings) On 19th October,
Jean Sally passed away
peacefully aged 87 years.
Sadly missed by Ron and Barbara,
Pat and Jeff, Jim and Lea
and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Friday 15th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished for the
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association may be left at the service or sent c/o
A E Bennett & Sons, 34 Sheep Street, Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019