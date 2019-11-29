|
DICKENSON Jean Rose Sadly passed away on the
22nd November 2019 at
Myton Hospice after a long illness,
aged 84 years.
Much loved Wife of the late
John Dickenson, Mother to Ray and Grandmother to Daniel
and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th December at 2.30pm in the South Chapel,
Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o
Henry Ison & Son Funeral Directors,
22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019