APPLETON Jean Sadly passed away after a short illness on 11th august 2019, aged 92 years.
Formerly of Cubbington.
Loving Mother of Graham and John, devoted Nan to Sarah, Elizabeth and George and Great-Nan to
six Great Grandchildren.
Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Cubbington on Monday
9th September at 12:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Mary's Church, Cubbington.
Enquiries to W.G.Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019