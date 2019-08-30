Home

W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:30
St. Mary's Church
Cubbington
APPLETON Jean Sadly passed away after a short illness on 11th august 2019, aged 92 years.
Formerly of Cubbington.
Loving Mother of Graham and John, devoted Nan to Sarah, Elizabeth and George and Great-Nan to
six Great Grandchildren.
Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Cubbington on Monday
9th September at 12:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Mary's Church, Cubbington.
Enquiries to W.G.Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
