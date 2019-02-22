Jones Mrs. Janet Rosemarie

(née Beck) Of Kenilworth,

passed away peacefully on

Wednesday 13th February at

Warwick Hospital surrounded

by her family.



Janet was born on

23rd December 1937 in Claverdon.

She married the late Phil Jones in

1966 and is survived by 3 sons, Chris, Richard and Nigel. She was a proud Grandmother to Becky, Ben, Dante, Byron, Adam and Chloe.



Janet lived in Kenilworth for over 50 years and will be remembered for her work as Secretary for Kenilworth Carnival for many years and more recently her charity work for the

Cats Protection League, being part

of the 'Kenilworth Cat Ladies'.

She will be fondly remembered

as Secretary for the

Midland Grasstrack Club.



Mrs. Jones's funeral will be held at Oakley Wood North Crematorium on Thursday 28th February at 10am, with a celebration of her life to be held at The Green Man public house

following the service.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mrs. Jones's life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Waverley Day Centre, Kenilworth. Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More