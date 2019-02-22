|
|
|
Jones Janet Dorothy
(née Swanson) Peacefully at home on
8th February 2019, aged 76 years.
Mother to Heather, Lindsay
and Simon and beloved nana of 8.
Will be sadly missed by her
family and her many friends.
Funeral service at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only. No black clothing please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK c/o
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick, 01926 492229
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More