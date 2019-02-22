Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
6 High Street
Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 4AP
01926 492229
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Jones

Notice Condolences

Janet Jones Notice
Jones Janet Dorothy
(née Swanson) Peacefully at home on
8th February 2019, aged 76 years.
Mother to Heather, Lindsay
and Simon and beloved nana of 8.
Will be sadly missed by her
family and her many friends.
Funeral service at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only. No black clothing please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK c/o
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick, 01926 492229
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.