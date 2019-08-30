Resources More Obituaries for Janet Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Davis

Notice Davis Janet Mary Caroline, Richard and Joanne would like to thank family, friends

and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and their generous donations to our chosen charities.

Also thank you to all staff on

Willoughby Ward at Warwick Hospital, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Shakespeare Hospice at Home Team for their compassion, dedication,

care and kindness.

Thank you also to Rev Roger Turner for the wonderful service he delivered and for his support for all the family.

Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019