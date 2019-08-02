|
|
|
DAVIS (née Wareham)
Janet Mary Passed away peacefully at home on
July 20th, 2019, aged 85 years,
after a short illness borne with great courage, beloved wife of the late David, loving Mum of Caroline, Richard and Joanne, mother-in-law of Bev, and much loved Grandma of David, Anthony, Ben, Sarah, Marc,
Chris, Stephanie and Josh.
Funeral service Monday August 12th, 10:00am, at St John's Church, Kenilworth followed by
burial at Canley Garden, Coventry.
Flowers, or if preferred, donations for Swft Charitable Fund
(Willoughby Ward at Warwick Hospital) or Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to John Taylor Funeral Service, 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth CV8 1HU
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 2, 2019