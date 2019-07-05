Home

James Mulhearn

James Mulhearn Notice
MULHEARN James Patrick (Jim) Passed away peacefully at home on the 22nd June 2019, aged 92.

Beloved husband of Irene,
much loved Dad to Margaret,
Jim, Deirdre and Jeanne.
Beloved Grandpa to James, Joe,
John, Grace, Celia, Edie and
Great-Grandpa to Kayleigh,
Alyssa, Joanne, Lexie and Ellie.

Jim will be so sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.

'There is only one happiness in this life
- to love and be loved'

The funeral service will take place at
St Peter's R C Church, Leamington Spa on Wednesday 17th July 2019
at 12.30pm, followed by burial
at Leamington Cemetery.

Family flowers only.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019
