WARMINGTON (Formerly Armstrong)
Jacqueline Rosemary Annette
(Jackie) Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on 10th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved and greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 30th July at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash at 12:15pm followed by committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Friends are most welcome to join the family at the services and afterwards at The Chapter House, St. Margaret's from 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, would be most welcome to Whitnash Town Council - New Hub Building.
Collection box at church
or forwarded to family.
Any enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare on
01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019