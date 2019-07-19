Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:15
St Margaret's Church
Whitnash
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
13:30
The Chapter House, St. Margaret's
Committal
Following Services
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Warmington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Warmington

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Warmington Notice
WARMINGTON (Formerly Armstrong)
Jacqueline Rosemary Annette
(Jackie) Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on 10th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved and greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 30th July at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash at 12:15pm followed by committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Friends are most welcome to join the family at the services and afterwards at The Chapter House, St. Margaret's from 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, would be most welcome to Whitnash Town Council - New Hub Building.
Collection box at church
or forwarded to family.
Any enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare on
01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.