|
|
|
Ingram Jacqueline
(nee Fairley) Jackie passed away
peacefully in Vancouver, Canada on 27th July 2019.
Beloved wife of Allen,
darling mother of Daniel,
dear daughter of
Teresa and Olly (deceased)
and loved sister of Sarah Willis.
Jackie will be deeply and sadly
missed by all her loving
family and friends in the UK,
in Vancouver and worldwide.
Requiescat in Pace.
A cremation service
was held in Vancouver.
A celebration of Jackie's life
is to be held shortly in
Royal Leamington Spa.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019