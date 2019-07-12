Home

Jacqueline Bedford Notice
Bedford Jacqueline Ruby
(Jacqui) 3/4/1954 - 1/7/2019
Passed away peacefully at Myton Hospice, aged 65 years.
Beloved wife of the late Philip John Bedford, adored mum to Nina, the late Susan, Neil, Lisa and Paul.
Loving sister to Robert, Susan and Diana. Sister in law to Robert and Dave.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 17th July at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be made payable to
Myton Hospice c/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors, Tel:01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019
