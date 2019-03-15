|
JEFFREY Isobel Passed away peacefully at home on
6th March 2019 aged 81.
Beloved wife of the late Peter.
Much loved mum of Janette and Paul and lovely mother-in-law
to Dale and Claudia. Treasured nanny
of Jess, Hayley and Peter.
Dearest companion of Eric.
Will be dearly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 26 March at
Oakley Wood (North Chapel)
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations welcome to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to W G Rathbone on
01926 425331.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
