GREENWAY Iris Evelyn Passed away on 26th October 2019, aged 83 years.
A much loved mum of
Helen, Darren, Jason and Nigel,
a loving nan and great-nan.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 18th November at
St Mary Magdalene's, Lillington at 1pm followed by a cremation at
Cannon Hill Chapel, Canley at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK can be made at the end of the service in the donation box provided at the back of the Church.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019