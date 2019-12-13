|
SMITH Ian Newell Died on 6th December 2019, aged 86 years.
A much loved husband of Jill, devoted father to Anna
and adored 'Poppa' to Paige.
A dear father in law to Mike
and brother to Penelope.
Service of celebration at
St. Mary the Virgin Church, Stoneleigh on Thursday 19th December at 12noon, followed by cremation at South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, for Myton Hospice to A. Pargetter & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors, City Mews,
Lamb Street, Coventry
CV1 4AE (Tel. 02476 223343)
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 13, 2019