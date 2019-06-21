Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Barrett

Notice Condolences

Ian Barrett Notice
Barrett Ian John Passed away peacefully on the 12th June, aged 75.
Beloved husband of Christine,
much loved Dad of James,
Andrew, Nick and Sally.
Beloved grandad of Rosie, Darcey, Anwyn, Carys, Amy, Tom, Niamh,
Aisling and Tom.

Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.

The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Wednesday 26th June 2019 at
1.00pm (it is the family's wish that
black needn't be worn)
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Warwick Community Ambulance Inc
or Malins Ward via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk

The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade,
Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.