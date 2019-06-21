|
Barrett Ian John Passed away peacefully on the 12th June, aged 75.
Beloved husband of Christine,
much loved Dad of James,
Andrew, Nick and Sally.
Beloved grandad of Rosie, Darcey, Anwyn, Carys, Amy, Tom, Niamh,
Aisling and Tom.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Wednesday 26th June 2019 at
1.00pm (it is the family's wish that
black needn't be worn)
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Warwick Community Ambulance Inc
or Malins Ward via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade,
Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
