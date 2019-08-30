|
|
|
FLETCHER Gwendoline
'Gwen' Peacefully passed away on
6th August 2019.
A devoted Mother to Phil and the late Clifford, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 9th September at
The Life Community Church,
Charlotte Street, Leamington Spa 12.30pm followed by burial at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK can be left at the service in the donation box provided.
No formal dress required.
Enquires to John Taylor Funeralcare 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019