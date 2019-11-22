Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium - North Chapel
Gregory Saville Notice
SAVILLE Gregory Martin Dearly beloved husband of Cherry.
Much loved father of Vicki & Cara.
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 16th November 2019,
aged 71 years.
Deeply missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral service to be held on
Monday 2nd December, 11.00am,
Oakley Wood Crematorium -
North Chapel. No flowers please.

Any donations on the day to
The Brain Tumour Charity.
Alternatively send cheques only to
Henry Ison and sons, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Tel: 01926 258626
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
