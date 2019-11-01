|
|
|
Williams Graham John Sadly passed away at home on
18 October 2019.
Beloved Husband to Jean,
Father to Alex and Beth
and Brother of Susan.
Graham was the ticket clerk at Warwick Railway Station
between 1998 - 2015.
The funeral Service will be held at
St Nicholas Church, Warwick 2pm on Tuesday 5 November.
Family flowers only.
Donations please to Myton Hospice, Warwick and Bloodwise.
Any enquiries please contact
Warwick Funeralcare inc
John Taylor on 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019