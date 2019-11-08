|
|
|
Bartley Grace Amelia Grace passed away at
The Royal Star & Garter on
27th October 2019,
aged 97 years.
Grace taught many children: those of service families in Hamburg in the 1940s; at Lichfield Friary School;
at Kings Norton Girls' School;
at Marlborough Secondary Modern and from the mid-1960s to the 1980s Grace taught geography and economics at the King's High School for Girls in Warwick. On retirement Grace continued to live in Norton Lindsey
and was busy with village life.
The Funeral will take place on
Tuesday 19th November at Robin Hood Crematorium, Shirley at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Dyson Richards Funeral Directors
0121 744 1006
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019