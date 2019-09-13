|
|
|
SMITH Gordon Frederick Leaving behind partner
Doreen Lomas after 40 glorious years, Gordon passed away at
Warwick Hospital aged 85.
He was a true gentleman and
will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 19th September 2019 in
St Nicholas Church,
Warwick at 11am followed by a burial
at Warwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Injured Jockeys Fund.
For more information please contact HJ Dawson 22 George Street, Leamington Spa, CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019