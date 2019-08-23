|
BURCHAM Gordon Treasured husband of Kay,
devoted father of
Gordon, Fay and Clifford.
Cherished father-in-law
to Simon and Kirsty.
Proud and much-loved grandfather
of Kyle, Reece, Sharna,
Gracie, Libby, Faith and Jude.
Much-loved brother to
Barry, Pauline, Karen and Clifford.
Passed away peacefully at
Coventry Hospital on
11th August 2019, aged 62 years.
Will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held
on Friday 6th September at
St Mary's Church,
Old Square, Warwick at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Warwick Cemetery at 11.30am.
Please send all flowers to
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors,
76-78 Binley Road, Coventry CV3 1FQ.
Donations on the day to
The Myton Hospices.
Alternatively please send cheques
made payable to the charity c/o
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors,
22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth CV8 1HE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019