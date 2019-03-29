|
|
|
Jones Germaine Henriette
Germaine Jones aged 94,
sadly passed away on
20th March 2019.
Treasured memories of a much loved
Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother
You will be forever missed
and loved by all your family.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Thursday 11th April 2019 at 11:30am. Flowers or donations welcome, cheques payable to Dementia UK.
A donation box will be provided at the funeral service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More