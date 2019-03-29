Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Germaine Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Germaine Jones

Notice Condolences

Germaine Jones Notice
Jones Germaine Henriette
Germaine Jones aged 94,
sadly passed away on
20th March 2019.
Treasured memories of a much loved
Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother
You will be forever missed
and loved by all your family.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Thursday 11th April 2019 at 11:30am. Flowers or donations welcome, cheques payable to Dementia UK.
A donation box will be provided at the funeral service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.