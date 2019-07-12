|
TEW Gerald Robert 27-02-1932- 04-07-2019
Passed away peacefully at
Cubbington Mill Care Home.
Devoted husband of the late Pauline, much loved dad to David, Brian and
the late Mark and Susan,
a loving granddad to Darren,
Simon, Curtis and the late Jason,
great-grandad to Willow and Zac.
Will be sorely missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 16th July at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Myton Hospice can be made at the end of service in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019