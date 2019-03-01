Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
MASTERS Gerald Stuart
'Gerry' Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 13th February 2019,
aged 85.
Devoted husband to Edith,
a loving father to Jacqueline and Ian,
a wonderful grandfather to
Tom, Alec, Josh and Dan, and
father in law to Tony and Jackie.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only, however donations if desired can be made to either
The Warwickshire Police Benevolent Fund or The Injured Jockey's Fund and can be left in the donation box on leaving the chapel.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
