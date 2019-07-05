Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Young

Notice Condolences

George Young Notice
YOUNG George Marshall Much loved son of Claire and Simon.
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2019, aged 5 years.
Will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Monday 15th July at
St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth at 12.30pm followed by committal in the North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day to the
Acorns Children's Hospice. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.