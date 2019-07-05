|
|
|
YOUNG George Marshall Much loved son of Claire and Simon.
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2019, aged 5 years.
Will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Monday 15th July at
St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth at 12.30pm followed by committal in the North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day to the
Acorns Children's Hospice. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019