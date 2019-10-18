|
|
|
Faulkner George William Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 5th October 2019
in Warwick Hospital.
Devoted Husband of Nadine (Deceased).
Much loved Father, Gramp,
Great Grandad, Brother and
Father in Law, he will be sadly missed.
The Funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Wednesday
30th October 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and may be sent C/O
H J Dawson, 22 George Street, Leamington Spa, CV31 1ET,
Tel No - 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019