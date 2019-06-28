Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bricknell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bricknell

Notice Condolences

George Bricknell Notice
Bricknell George The family of George are deeply saddened to announce his passing on 21st June 2019, aged 90, after a short illness.

Loving Husband of 62 years
to the late Jean.
Best Dad in the world
to Lynda and Paul.
Much loved older Brother to Pat
and Roy and the late Jeff and Ken.
Grampy to Heather, Adam and the
late Matt. Grampy George to Olivia.

Service to celebrate his long and full life at St. Margarets church, Whitnash
on Saturday 13th July at 12noon.
All are welcome, and at the Angel Hotel Leamington afterwards.

No flowers. Donations welcomed
to Teenage Cancer Trust
c/o The Co-Operative funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa. CV32 4DW

The Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Squire Ward at Warwick Hospital for their professionalism, humanity and humour whilst caring for George during his final days.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.