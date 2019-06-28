|
|
|
Bricknell George The family of George are deeply saddened to announce his passing on 21st June 2019, aged 90, after a short illness.
Loving Husband of 62 years
to the late Jean.
Best Dad in the world
to Lynda and Paul.
Much loved older Brother to Pat
and Roy and the late Jeff and Ken.
Grampy to Heather, Adam and the
late Matt. Grampy George to Olivia.
Service to celebrate his long and full life at St. Margarets church, Whitnash
on Saturday 13th July at 12noon.
All are welcome, and at the Angel Hotel Leamington afterwards.
No flowers. Donations welcomed
to Teenage Cancer Trust
c/o The Co-Operative funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa. CV32 4DW
The Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Squire Ward at Warwick Hospital for their professionalism, humanity and humour whilst caring for George during his final days.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 28, 2019