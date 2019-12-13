|
|
|
Blaylock George Henry Sadly passed away, peacefully at his home on Monday 2nd December 2019, aged 88 years,
surrounded by his family.
Loving husband of Beryl,
beloved dad to Georgina and John, dear granddad to Sarah and
father-in-law to Dave.
A much loved brother, uncle and friend.
His funeral service will take place at Wellesbourne Methodist Chapel on Monday 16th December at 11.30a.m., followed by burial
at St. Peter's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished will be divided between Dementia U.K. and
Shipston Home Nursing, they may
be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Locke & Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL
01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 13, 2019