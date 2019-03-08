|
|
|
BEAMISH George Bernard
Passed away in Myton Hospice on
12th February, 2019 aged 77 years.
Brother to the late John and Clare.
Uncle to Christopher,
and brother in law to Mary and Harry.
George will be missed
by all who knew him.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Peter's RC Church, 12.30pm
Friday 22nd March, followed by Committal at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Myton Hospice which may be left in the donation box provided at Church,
or c/o H J Dawson- 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
