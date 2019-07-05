|
BARNWELL George William Of Queen Street, Leamington Spa passed away peacefully on the
16th June 2019, aged 86.
Beloved husband of Lilian Barnwell, dearly loved father of Owen and daughter in law Jackie, much loved step father to Heather, Dawn, Allison & Anna, and step father-in-law to Ken & Stuart. Much loved Grandad &
Great Grand Dad.
The family wish to thank Warwick Hospital for the excellent
care given to George.
Will be greatly missed by all
that knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th July at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to W.G. Rathbone. Tel 01926 425331.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019