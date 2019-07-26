|
BLUMENTHAL Geoffrey Retired architect and
active academic, died peacefully
at his home on The Square,
Kings Sutton, after a short battle
with cancer, aged 67 years.
A dear brother to Helen and
Ursula, step-brother to Tricia and
Barbara, and valued uncle to
Michael, Paul and Anna, who will be
sadly missed by his family, close
colleagues, friends and neighbours.
A service of tribute and thanksgiving
will take place at Kings Sutton Parish
Church on Wednesday 31 st July at
3.15pm after a private committal
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Donations and enquiries to
Edd Frost and Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 26, 2019