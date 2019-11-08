|
|
|
WHEELER Gary Raymond
Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2019, aged 62.
Much loved Dad and Brother.
Gary will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday
22nd November 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only, or donations if desired can be made directly to 'Bowel Cancer UK' or via
www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019