|
|
|
Crawforth Gabrielle Loved and loving
Sister and Aunt.
Passed away peacefully at
Bromson Hill Nursing home
on 21st August 2019.
Aged 83 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Francis of Assisi Church Kenilworth on 23rd September 2019 at 12.30.
Family flowers only,
Donations may be made in memory of Gabrielle to Mary's Meals.
These may be made at the funeral service or via JustGiving at www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019