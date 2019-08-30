|
|
|
WARNER FREDA MAYB Died peacefully
on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at Galanos House
aged 98 years.
Much loved mother of David,
Marilyn & Remany.
Mother-in-law to Janet & Mike. Dearest Nanny to Joanna & Kate & Great Grandma to Sophie,
Jacob & Marnie.
Funeral Service at
St Lawrence Church, Napton on Wednesday 11th September 2019
at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please. If desired,
donations to be divided between Galanos House Amenities Fund
and Napton Church.
Any enquiries to
W Goodwin & Sons, Southam,
Tel: 01926 812445
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019