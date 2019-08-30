Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Goodwin & Sons
38 Coventry Street
Southam, Warwickshire CV47 0EP
01926 812445
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00
St Lawrence Church
Napton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Warner

Notice Condolences

Freda Warner Notice
WARNER FREDA MAYB Died peacefully
on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at Galanos House
aged 98 years.
Much loved mother of David,
Marilyn & Remany.
Mother-in-law to Janet & Mike. Dearest Nanny to Joanna & Kate & Great Grandma to Sophie,
Jacob & Marnie.
Funeral Service at
St Lawrence Church, Napton on Wednesday 11th September 2019
at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please. If desired,
donations to be divided between Galanos House Amenities Fund
and Napton Church.
Any enquiries to
W Goodwin & Sons, Southam,
Tel: 01926 812445
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.