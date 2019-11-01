Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Ward

Notice Condolences

Freda Ward Notice
Ward Freda Annis
"Ann" Passed away peacefully at Kenilworth Manor Nursing Home on
28th October 2019 aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie, loving mother to Catherine and Richard. Much loved by all of her family and friends, and well remembered former teacher at Kenilworth School.
Thanksgiving service to be held at
St John's Church, Kenilworth on Monday 11th November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Kenilworth Manor Nursing Home Resident's Fund
may be left at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -