Ward Freda Annis
"Ann" Passed away peacefully at Kenilworth Manor Nursing Home on
28th October 2019 aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie, loving mother to Catherine and Richard. Much loved by all of her family and friends, and well remembered former teacher at Kenilworth School.
Thanksgiving service to be held at
St John's Church, Kenilworth on Monday 11th November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Kenilworth Manor Nursing Home Resident's Fund
may be left at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019