KAY Freda
(Née Spraggett) Wife of the late Ivan.
Loving mother to Linda,
Moya and Helena.
Grandmother to Philip, Laura, Sam, Holly and Tom and great grandmother to Solomon, Rose, Xavier and Arthur.
Mother in law to Martin.
Passed away peacefully on
18th May, aged 87 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St Edith's Church, Monks Kirby on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the
Royal Osteoporosis Society
may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW,
telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
