AMBROSE Freda Passed away peacefully
at home after a long illness on
Wednesday 21st August 2019,
aged 89 years.
A beloved wife of the late Eric Ambrose. Much loved mum of
Lynn, Mark, Gary and Graham.
Mother in Law to Claire.
Nan of Heather, Miceala,
Bonnie, Natalie and Hayley.
She will be missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in the South Chapel on Friday 13th September 2019 at 13:30pm.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylors, 1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019