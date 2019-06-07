Home

WILSON Fred Passed away peacefully
at home on 25th May, aged 91 years
Beloved husband of Edna, uncle,
great uncle and special friend to many.
Valued member of the
Midlands Dahlia Society.
Service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel, Thursday
13th May at 2pm.
Family flowers only and donations on the day to be shared between
Zoe's Place Children's Hospice
(Fred's chosen charity),
Myton Hospice,
Shakespeare Hospice, who cared for Fred and Edna in such a kind and compassionate way
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
