Marriott Reverend Frank
Formerly Vicar of Long Itchington, Marton and Ufton,
Rural Dean of Southam,
Frank served 25 years as Chaplain
for Warwickshire Fire Service.
Passed away peacefully on
28th May 2019 in Holmer Care Home,
aged 89 years.
He will be dearly missed
by all who knew him.
Cremation service will be held at Hereford Crematorium on Monday 1st July 2019 at 12 noon, followed by
a service of Thanksgiving at
St Bartholomew's Church, Holmer, Hereford at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to The Lewy Body Society c/o
Ledbury Funeralcare, Hawcutt House, Ledbury, HR8 2AA,
Tel 01531632084
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
