BERRY Francis Brian
'Frank' Passed away suddenly
on 6 th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Tuesday 27 th August at 10am. Colourful clothes,
non-traditional dress code.
Family flowers only, but donations
if desired to Myton Hospice via
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade,
Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019