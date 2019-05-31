|
YOUNG Florence
"Flo" Died 14th May 2019 in Warwick Hospital, aged 103 years.
She touched all who knew her.
Sadly missed by son Leslie, stepdaughter Joyce, daughter-in-law Sandra, granddaughters Alison and Susan, step-grandchildren Jeff, Vanessa and Gary and all their children.
Funeral to be held on Friday 7th June
at 2:30pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Chandos Thursday Lunch Club or Warwick Vision Support
may be left at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
